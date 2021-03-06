Arroyo started at second base and went 1-for-2 and was caught stealing in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

This was Arroyo's fourth spring game and second start at second base. He also started two contests at shortstop. He's on the roster bubble, competing for what appears to be the final spot with Michael Chavis. The Red Sox may carry 14 pitchers to open the season, which would leave just three bench spots, including catcher Kevin Plawecki and super-utility Marwin Gonzalez. In 14 games for Boston in 2020, Arroyo slashed .240/.296/.440 with three home runs and eight RBI.