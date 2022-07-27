Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Arroyo (groin) is "most likely" to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Portland, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox had hoped to get Arroyo out on assignment this past weekend, but the utility player was still feeling the groin during at-bats in a simulated game last Friday.
