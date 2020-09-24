Arroyo went 0-for-2 with a run scored and a pair of walks in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Orioles.

Arroyo missed two games with back spasms, but he was able to play the full game Wednesday. He was able to score on a three-run double by Rafael Devers in the third inning. Arroyo has contributed three homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored in 11 games.