Arroyo went 3-for-5 with one double, three RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's victory over Pittsburgh.

Arroyo tied the game at two with a two-run double off righty starter Roansy Contreras in the second and later tacked on another RBI on a single off righty reliever Yohan Ramirez. The second baseman has been feeling it of late with a .381 batting average and .958 OPS in 63 at-bats over his last 17 games; however, the 27-year-old has only recorded four walks during that span.