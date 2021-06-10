Arroyo batted seventh and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Astros.
Arroyo had made two straight starts as the leadoff hitter but was dropped lower in the order for Wednesday's contest. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is experimenting at leadoff, looking to find a replacement for Enrique Hernandez. On Wednesday, it was Danny Santana's turn. Arroyo has started three straight games and is 2-for-9 with five strikeouts during that stretch.
