Arroyo secured a spot Tuesday on Boston's Opening Day roster, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Arroyo won out in battle for the remaining reserve infield job over Michael Chavis, who was optioned to the Red Sox's alternate site Tuesday. Marwin Gonzalez will likely be first in line to enter the starting nine should a regular infielder go down with an injury, so Arroyo doesn't appear set to earn much playing time early on during the season.
