Arroyo (hamstring) went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Baltimore.
Arroyo, who nursed a hamstring injury and was held out of the starting lineup, entered the game as a pinch hitter for starting second baseman Emmanuel Valdez and stayed in the game at the keystone. The Red Sox are off Thursday, and Arroyo is expected to be available when Boston kicks off a three-game set at Fenway Park with the Guardians.
