Arroyo (foot) will start at second base and bat second Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Though Arroyo wasn't forced to exit the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the White Sox, he appeared to be in pain after fouling a ball off his foot earlier in the contest. He went unused in Monday's 11-4 win, but he looks like he'll be good to go as the Red Sox open a two-game set with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Arroyo will be entering the lineup as an indirect replacement for Alex Verdugo, covering the keystone while Enrique Hernandez moves to center field.