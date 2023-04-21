Arroyo (hamstring) went 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Twins.

Arroyo missed the previous two games but was healthy enough to pinch hit for Rafael Devers in the eighth inning. He legged out a double and scored on Masataka Yoshida single, suggesting he's over the injury. He also played third base for the final inning.