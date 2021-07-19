Arroyo exited Sunday's game against the Yankees with an apparent injury, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Arroyo was shaken up when he stretched to retrieve a throw to first base in the bottom of the third inning, and he was immediately replaced by Bobby Dalbec at first base. He went hitless in his lone plate appearance prior to suffering his injury. The nature and severity of the 26-year-old's injury aren't yet clear.