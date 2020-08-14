The Red Sox are planning on recalling Arroyo to their 28-man roster after claiming him off waivers Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's hard to imagine Arroyo finding a substantial role in Boston but the 25-year old's ability to play multiple infield positions could yield him some at-bats going forward. Arroyo did not get an at-bat in his brief time with the Indians before being designated for assignment by Cleveland on Aug. 6.