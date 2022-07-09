Arroyo is dealing with a groin injury following Friday's loss to the Yankees but is expected to play through the issue Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo went 1-for-4 with a strikeout Friday but was removed late in the blowout loss. He's apparently dealing with a groin issue, but the injury doesn't seem too significant since manager Alex Cora expects the 27-year-old to play Saturday. If Arroyo is ultimately available for Saturday's matchup, he's a strong candidate to start at third base since Rafael Devers (back) won't play.
