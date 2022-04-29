Arroyo started at shortstop in place of a resting Xander Bogaerts and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Arroyo has served in a utility role this season, slotting in at second base, right field and shortstop. He's batting .194 (7-for-36) and the steal was his first. Arroyo is typically in the lineup somewhere whenever Boston faces a left-hander.