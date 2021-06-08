Arroyo went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 5-3 victory over Miami.

Arroyo drove home a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a single to right field, extending Boston's lead to three. Monday marked the sixth time this season he's slotted in as the leadoff hitter, a role that's been occupied by Danny Santana of late. Arroyo is slashing .301/.350/.441 with 11 extra-base hits, 10 RBI and one stolen base through 31 games this season.