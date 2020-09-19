Arroyo went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and a run scored Friday but the Red Sox lost to the Yankees 6-5.

Arroyo got the scoring going in the fourth with a moonshot three-run homer over the green monster to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead. The 25-year-old provided another clutch hit in extras as he singled up the middle, bringing around Michael Chavis to score to even the game up at 5-5 in 11th. Since being called up Sept. 8, Arroyo is hitting .303/.343/.606 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored in 35 plate appearances.