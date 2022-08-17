Arroyo will pick up his 10th straight start at second base Wednesday in Pittsburgh and will bat seventh, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Boston reinstated Enrique Hernandez and Rob Refsnyder from the injured list Tuesday, but neither player's arrival looks like it'll change Arroyo's standing as Boston's top second baseman for the time being. Refsnyder is expected to serve as a short-side platoon option for the Red Sox, while Hernandez is likely to replace the struggling Jarren Duran as the team's top center fielder. Arroyo has earned a regular spot in the lineup by slashing .333/.371/.485 over his last nine games, but his time as an everyday player could end as soon as Trevor Story (wrist) is activated from the IL. Story joined the Red Sox for the road series in Pittsburgh, a sign that he could soon be ready to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment.