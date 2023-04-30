Arroyo will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

After going 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBI in his return from a hamstring injury in Saturday's 8-7 win, Arroyo will get another start at shortstop for the series finale. Though Enrique Hernandez is eventually expected to reclaim a regular role at shortstop, Arroyo may still have a path to regular playing time at second base while all of Trevor Story (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi (knee) and Yu Chang (wrist) are several weeks away from returning from the injured list.