Arroyo is starting in right field and batting ninth Thursday against the Blue Jays.
This is his fifth start of the season in right field, which is enough to gain outfield eligibility in some formats. He gets the start with Enrique Hernandez getting the day off and Jackie Bradley sliding over to center field. Arroyo is hitting .182 with one run and two RBI through eight games.
