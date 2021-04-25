Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Arroyo would undergo X-rays on his left hand after the infielder was struck by a pitch during Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mariners, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Arroyo was examined by a trainer after he was hit by the pitch in his first at-bat of the day, but he stayed in the contest and played all nine innings in the series finale. If the X-rays reveal no structural damage to Arroyo's hand, he could be available for the start of the Red Sox's two-game series with the Mets on Tuesday.