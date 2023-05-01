Arroyo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

While Enrique Hernandez was sidelined for the final two games of the Red Sox's weekend series with the Guardians, Arroyo started at shortstop in both contests and went 5-for-7 with a double, two walks, four RBI and three runs. Despite the big finish to the weekend, Arroyo will hit the bench Monday with Hernandez returning to action at shortstop and with rookie Enmanuel Valdez getting another turn at second base. Since Valdez is a left-handed hitter, the righty-hitting Arroyo could end up settling into a short-side platoon role at the keystone.