Arroyo is not in Thursday's lineup against the Twins.
David Hamilton and Pablo Reyes will man the middle infield spots while Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez open the game on the bench. Arroyo has seven hits in nine at-bats over his last two games and should still be a prominent option at the keystone going forward.
