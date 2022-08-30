Arroyo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

At least while Eric Hosmer (back) is on the shelf, Arroyo appears primed to see most of the reps at first base moving forward now that primary second baseman Trevor Story is back from a stint on the injured list, but Arroyo will give way to Franchy Cordero in Tuesday's contest. Before going 0-for-4 in Monday's 4-2 loss in the series opener, Arroyo had slashed an excellent .341/.363/.455 over his previous 22 games in August.