Arroyo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Though he faces one less competitor for reps at second base after the Red Sox traded Enrique Hernandez to the Dodgers on Tuesday, Arroyo may have only a loose hold on the primary role at the keystone. He'll give way to Justin Turner on Wednesday, and while Turner doesn't necessarily profile as a regular option at second base, the impending return of Trevor Story (elbow) from the injured list could prove more costly for Arroyo. Once activated, Story will take over as Boston's everyday shortstop, perhaps resulting in Yu Chang shifting to the keystone to potentially poach work from Arroyo.