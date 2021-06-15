Arroyo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo hits the bench after starting eight straight games at second base. With the series taking place in a National League park, J.D. Martinez moves out to left field, pushing Alex Verdugo to center and Enrique Hernandez to Arroyo's regular spot at the keystone.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Swats game-tying HR•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Homers, knocks in four•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Gets fourth straight start•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Dropped in order•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Finds success in leadoff spot•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Launches first long ball•