Arroyo went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run, an RBI single and one run scored in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Arroyo knocked in J.D. Martinez on a fifth-inning homer, then scored Connor Wong on a single in the ninth. This was Arroyo's sixth homer of the season and his first since Aug. 9. The second baseman has hits in three straight games and in five of his last six, but has also struck out in five straight games, limiting his fantasy upside. He is currently slashing .285/.325/.427 on the season.