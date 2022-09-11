Arroyo went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run, an RBI single and one run scored in Saturday's win over the Orioles.
Arroyo knocked in J.D. Martinez on a fifth-inning homer, then scored Connor Wong on a single in the ninth. This was Arroyo's sixth homer of the season and his first since Aug. 9. The second baseman has hits in three straight games and in five of his last six, but has also struck out in five straight games, limiting his fantasy upside. He is currently slashing .285/.325/.427 on the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Starts at first base•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Moves back into utility role•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: May lose playing time•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Gets start at first•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Drives in three•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Heads to bench Tuesday•