Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout during Sunday's 12-2 win over Baltimore.
Arroyo had sporadic playing time in early May, but he's now started in four of the last five matchups. The 26-year-old has earned his uptick in at-bats by driving in runs during five of his last six games. During that time, Arroyo has hit .250 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs. While he should continue to serve as a utility man, his defensive versatility gives him a chance to remain in the lineup while he's swinging a hot bat.