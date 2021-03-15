Arroyo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against the Twins.
Arroyo has homered in each of his last two games and is angling for the final bench spot. He's 8-for-23 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in 10 Grapefruit League games. He and Michael Chavis are competing for that final roster spot, but Chavis has minor-league options remaining, which works to Arroyo's benefit.
