Arroyo is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the White Sox after experiencing foot soreness during the Red Sox's 3-2 loss in the first game of the twin bill, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Arroyo appeared to be in pain after fouling a ball off his foot during an at-bat, but he stayed in the game and finished 1-for-3 while playing all seven innings. The fact that Arroyo wasn't removed from the contest suggests the Red Sox don't have much concern about his health, and it's possible the team planned to hold him out of the lineup for the second game of the doubleheader anyway. He can be viewed as day-to-day until he rejoins the starting nine.