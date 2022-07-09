Arroyo was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain Saturday.
Reports from Friday suggested that the Red Sox expected Arroyo to play through the injury, but there's evidently been a change of plans. He'll now be out until after the All-Star break. Jeter Downs was recalled to take his place on the roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Not starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Expects to play through groin issue•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Starting streak ends•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Nabs fourth straight start•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Powers offense in return•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Reinstated from COVID IL•