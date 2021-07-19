Arroyo hit the injured list as expected with a left hamstring strain Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo started at first base for the first time in his career Sunday, a position he was expected to occupy on a regular basis going forward, with the arrival of center fielder Jarren Duran pushing Enrique Hernandez in to second base. Arroyo lasted less than three innings at his new spot before injuring his hamstring while stretching to catch a throw. He'll be out for at least 10 days, with Danny Santana (quadriceps) returning from the injured list in a corresponding move. Santana could split time with Bobby Dalbec at first base until Arroyo returns.
