Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.
Arroyo made his fourth straight start at second base and should get most of the reps at the position after Boston optioned Jose Peraza to the alternate camp. "He won't be out there every single day, but most of the time," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "I think that's what we'd like to do is to give him an opportunity to see the good tools that everybody saw when he was drafted." A former first-round draft pick (2013) of the Giants, Arroyo posted an .846 OPS at the Triple-A level but has been unable to carry that to the majors.
