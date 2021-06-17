Arroyo blasted a grand slam as a pinch hitter in Boston's 10-8 win over the Braves on Wednesday.
Arroyo didn't start the contest, but he was brought in to pinch hit for Danny Santana with the bases loaded and Boston trailing by one in the seventh inning. He came through in a big way, launching a massive 467-foot blast to left field to clear the bases and propel the Red Sox to a the win. Arroyo now has four homers and 14 RBI across 13 games in June.
