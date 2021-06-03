Arroyo went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Thursday's win over the Astros.
Arroyo swatted his first long ball of the year just over the wall with a 339-footer against Jake Odorizzi to give the Red Sox the lead for good. After missing nearly a month with a bruised left hand, the 26-year-old is batting .282/.330/.412 across 28 games.
