Arroyo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rockies.
Arroyo gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead in the seventh with his second homer of the season, but the relief corps and poor defense let the Red Sox down. He's started five of the eight games since being activated off the injured list.
