Arroyo (hamstring) will likely need to spend time on the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Arroyo was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after he left Sunday's game against the Yankees, and it's not yet clear whether he'll need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list. Bobby Dalbec could see additional time at first base in his absence, while Danny Santana (quadriceps) will be activated ahead of Monday's game against the Blue Jays.