Arroyo could miss the entirety of Boston's series against Minnesota due to hamstring tightness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Arroyo exited Monday's game against the Angels due to lower-body cramping, and it now seems that his hamstring is what's giving him problems. If Arroyo is forced to sit out multiple games, Enrique Hernandez and Yu Chang will likely see more time together in the middle of Boston's infield.