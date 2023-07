Arroyo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Arroyo will take a seat versus the Mets' Carlos Carrasco, marking the third straight game in which the 28-year-old has been on the bench against a right-handed pitcher. Enrique Hernandez will get the nod at the keystone Sunday and appears to have overtaken Arroyo as the preferred option at the position.