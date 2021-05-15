Arroyo (hand) may not be ready for activation when his minimum stay on the 10-day injured list is up Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

There had been talk of Arroyo kicking off a rehab assignment this weekend, but those plans are on hold for now. Arroyo participated in soft toss drills Friday and is expected to take batting practice Saturday. The Red Sox will reassess the path forward after Saturday's session.