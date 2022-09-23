Arroyo has not played since Sept. 18 due to a non-COVID illness, but he is joining the team this weekend in New York, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
He had been playing pretty regularly up until then, so this explains why he has been absent from the lineup for a few days. Arroyo was not yet at the park a couple hours before the game and he was not in Friday's lineup. He should return later this weekend.
