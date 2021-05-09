The Red Sox placed Arroyo (hand) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Boston opted to shut Arroyo down after he failed to make much progress since he was removed from Wednesday's game against the Tigers when he was struck in the hand by a pitch. The Red Sox recalled Jonathan Arauz from Triple-A Worcester to serve as a utility infielder while Arroyo is sidelined.
