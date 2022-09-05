Arroyo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Arroyo is on the bench for the second straight game and looks like he's been moved back into a utility role in the aftermath of second baseman Trevor Story recently returning from the injured list and with first baseman Triston Casas receiving a promotion from Triple-A Worcester. The righty-hitting Arroyo will likely see most of his starts against left-handed pitching moving forward.