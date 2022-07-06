Arroyo will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

For the second game in a row, Arroyo will be filling in at the hot corner for Rafael Devers, who is getting some extra maintenance for hamstring and back injuries. Arroyo will be making his fourth consecutive start overall, having gone 5-for-11 with two walks and two runs over the preceding three contests. So long as Devers isn't forced to go on the 10-day injured list, however, Arroyo will soon move back into a reserve role.