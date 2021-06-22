Arroyo (shin) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo left Sunday's game against the Royals with a bone bruise on his right shin following a collision with teammate Enrique Hernandez. Monday's off day evidently wasn't enough time for him to heal, though exactly when he'll return to the lineup remains unclear. Hernandez starts at second base in his absence.
