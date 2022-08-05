Arroyo is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Kansas City, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo started all six games since being activated from the injured list July 30, and he'll receive Friday off after going 9-for-21 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three runs during that stretch. Yolmer Sanchez will start at the keystone and bat ninth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Starts second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Activated, starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Could begin rehab Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Rehab assignment looms•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Lands on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Not starting Saturday•