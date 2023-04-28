Arroyo (hamstring) isn't in Boston's lineup Friday against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Arroyo didn't start Wednesday against Baltimore either, but he was able to enter the game as a pinch hitter and stay in at second base. He'll get another day to nurse his right hamstring Friday while Enmanuel Valdez starts at second base and bats ninth.
