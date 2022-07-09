Arroyo (groin) will sit Saturday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Previous reports indicated that Arroyo would play through a groin injury he picked up recently, but the Red Sox instead elected to sit him for at least one game. He hasn't hit well enough to deserve a spot when he's at less than 100 percent, slashing a modest .224/.278/.362 on the year.
