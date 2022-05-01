Arroyo (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Following Saturday's 2-1 loss, Arroyo relayed that he was dealing with tightness in his left calf, but the extent of the injury isn't yet fully known. The issue is significant enough to send him to the bench Sunday, though Arroyo may have been in line to fill his typical utility role anyway with J.D. Martinez (adductor) returning from a three-game absence. Arroyo had filled in for Martinez as Boston's designated hitter the past two days, going 1-for-7 with a home run and two RBI between those starts.