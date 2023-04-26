Arroyo (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Arroyo departed Tuesday's 8-6 win with right hamstring tightness, so it's not overly surprising that he'll sit out for a day game after a night game. The Red Sox described Arroyo's removal from the contest as precautionary, and at this stage, he appears on track to avoid a stint on the injured list. If he quickly moves past the hamstring issue, Arroyo could step back into an everyday role in the middle infield after Yu Chang (wrist) landed on the IL on Tuesday and is expected to miss the next six weeks.