Arroyo is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Arroyo has struggled to a .176 average and .428 OPS to open the year, and he'll get a day of rest against the Rays with Yu Chang getting the start at second base and hitting seventh.
