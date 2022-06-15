Arroyo (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Arroyo was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to an illness, and manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that the 27-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19. Arroyo will be forced to isolate from the team until he clears the league's health and safety protocols, while Jarren Duran was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday to take his place on the active roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Expected to land on COVID-19 IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Scratched with illness•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Starts in right field•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Remains out of lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Homers in blowout victory•
-
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Slots in at DH•